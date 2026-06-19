US Navy places $23m order for hypersonic missiles

Castelion has been awarded a US$23.4 million firm-fixed-price order from the US Navy for the production and delivery of 50 Blackbeard early operational capability pre-production missile prototypes and 50 associated storage and shipping containers.

Castelion said the award will be followed by the first delivery of low-cost hypersonic strike weapons to the US Navy.

Work under the award will be performed primarily in Rio Rancho, New Mexico, with supporting work in Torrance, California, and is expected to be completed in 2027.