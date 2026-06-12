Partnership to incorporate hypersonic missile launch capability on USVs

US unmanned systems specialist Saronic Technologies and weapons manufacturer Castelion have formed a collaboration with the objective of launching a hypersonic strike missile from an unmanned surface vehicle (USV).

Under the collaboration, Castelion’s patented hypersonic missile will be integrated with Saronic's medium USV. The first example of the MUSV was recently launched at Saronic's shipyard in Franklin, Louisiana.

The two companies are planning to conduct a demonstration launch from a USV in 2027.