Partnership to incorporate hypersonic missile launch capability on USVs

US unmanned systems specialist Saronic Technologies and weapons manufacturer Castelion have formed a collaboration with the objective of launching a hypersonic strike missile from an unmanned surface vehicle (USV).
Under the collaboration, Castelion’s patented hypersonic missile will be integrated with Saronic's medium USV. The first example of the MUSV was recently launched at Saronic's shipyard in Franklin, Louisiana.
The two companies are planning to conduct a demonstration launch from a USV in 2027.
“Launching a Castelion hypersonic [missile] from a [Saronic] MUSV significantly changes the approach for any adversary calculating where and how the US can strike,” said Dino Mavrookas, co-founder and CEO of Saronic.
“Deterrence is ultimately a function of capability, capacity, and credibility. Saronic and Castelion are working to increase all three by combining autonomous maritime and hypersonic strike capabilities that are more scalable, more affordable, and faster to field.”
Bryon Hargis, co-founder and CEO of Castelion, added that the integration of Castelion's hypersonic missiles with Saronic's MUSV, "will give [American] warfighters more shots, from more places, with fewer constraints."