TKMS and VEM sign agreement for Indian torpedo production

TKMS and VEM Technologies signed a cooperation agreement on March 10 for the transfer of torpedo technology to develop a heavyweight torpedo in India. Following a memorandum of understanding signed in September 2025, the deal aims to support the local manufacture of weapons for the Indian Navy.

Michael Ozegowski, Executive Vice President of TKMS' Atlas Elektronik segment, said that the agreement completes a milestone in the strategic partnership with VEM Technologies.

“The transfer of our torpedo technology enables VEM to make a decisive contribution to strengthening the Indian Navy and to India's technological independence,” Ozegowski remarked.

TKMS and VEM stated that the partnership will support the production of heavyweight torpedoes for the existing submarine fleet belonging to the Indian Navy.