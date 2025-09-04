TKMS to collaborate with Indian counterparts on naval weapon systems

In addition to the MOU, TKMS will also be cooperating with the Indian company CFF Fluid Control, which specialises in mechanical, electronic, and weapon systems for Indian Navy. TKMS said the aim is to advance the development and production of modern anti-submarine warfare systems for surface vessels and various other strategic applications.

Both parties are currently exploring further opportunities with TKMS to enhance cooperation. These include participation in the P75(I) submarine program, cooperation with the Defence Research and Development Organisation and other Indian organizations, and the establishment of expanded production centres.

TKMS said these centres will serve both Indian and global customers in the future.