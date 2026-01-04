North Korea fires ballistic missile towards the sea off its east coast

North Korea fired several ballistic missiles from its capital Pyongyang towards the sea off its east coast at around 07:50 local time on Sunday, South Korea's military said.

The first launch of North Korea's ballistic missiles in two months comes as South Korean President Lee Jae Myung will make a state visit to China starting on Sunday, where Seoul has said peace on the Korean peninsula would be discussed.

"Our military has strengthened surveillance and vigilance in preparation for further launches," the Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement, saying it is closely sharing information with the United States and Japan.