Kim Jong Un oversees test-firing of long-range missile, building of nuclear submarine

"The working class, scientists and engineers in the shipbuilding sector, who have been fully engaged in the glorious struggle for the implementation of our party's naval modernisation policy, are vigorously promoting the construction of nuclear strategic attack submarines, which is one of the five major tasks for the development of national defense power set forth by the Eighth Party Congress, by leaving no trace of their strong strength and patriotic enthusiasm," said KCNA.

"Comrade Kim Jong Un once again stressed the importance and significance of the nuclear strategic attack submarine construction project in the realisation of the self-defense policy of our party and the government of the Republic of Korea.