New anti-air missiles selected for Hellenic Navy attack craft

The Hellenic Ministry of National Defence, through its General Directorate for Defence Investments and Armaments (GDDIA), has selected defence technology company RAM-System to supply new RIM-116D RAM Block 2A surface-to-air missiles for installation on two of the Hellenic Navy's Roussen-class fast attack craft.

The missiles are slated for installation on Ypoploiarchos Karathanasis and Ypoploiarchos Vlachakos, the final two vessels in the seven-strong class.

The contract with RAM-System also includes 10 additional missiles to augment the navy's existing stocks. Delivery of all missiles is scheduled to be completed within 18 months of the GDDIA's awarding of the contract.