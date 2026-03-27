New anti-air missiles selected for Hellenic Navy attack craft

The Hellenic Ministry of National Defence, through its General Directorate for Defence Investments and Armaments (GDDIA), has selected defence technology company RAM-System to supply new RIM-116D RAM Block 2A surface-to-air missiles for installation on two of the Hellenic Navy's Roussen-class fast attack craft.
The missiles are slated for installation on Ypoploiarchos Karathanasis and Ypoploiarchos Vlachakos, the final two vessels in the seven-strong class.
The contract with RAM-System also includes 10 additional missiles to augment the navy's existing stocks. Delivery of all missiles is scheduled to be completed within 18 months of the GDDIA's awarding of the contract.
The RIM-116D missiles are fully compatible with the existing launchers on the Roussen-class boats, which are configured for the earlier RIM-116B variant.
The newer missiles have also been earmarked for integration on the Hellenic Navy's FDI HN multi-role frigates. When including the missiles tentatively slated for the frigates, a total of at least 84 RIM-116D missiles will be delivered to the Hellenic Navy.
The Roussen-class boats and the FDI HNs are the only Hellenic Navy ships that can be fitted with the RAM-System-built RAM missiles, which are variants of weapons originally developed by General Dynamics.