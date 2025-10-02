MBDA to supply improved TESEO anti-ship missiles to Italian Navy

MBDA has entered into an agreement with the Italian National Directorate of Naval Armaments for the production of the TESEO MK2/E anti-ship missile, which is currently under development for the Italian Navy.

The contract covers the supply of "new generation" TESEO MK2/E anti-ship missiles, which will equip new units of the Italian Navy. This includes the FREMM EVO frigates, the Thaon di Revel-class patrol ships, and the DDX destroyers.