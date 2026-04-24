Malaysian Defence Ministry orders anti-ship missiles for future surface combatants

The Malaysian Ministry of Defence (MOD) has selected Roketsan for the supply of new Atmaca anti-ship missiles for installation on the littoral mission ships (LMS) slated to enter service with the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN).
The sea-skimming missiles will each have a range of 250 kilometres, a 250kg high-explosive penetrating warhead, and an active radio frequency seeker head.
No details have been provided on the contract value or the number of missiles to be delivered to Malaysia.
Earlier this month, the MOD awarded a contract to LIG Defence & Aerospace (formerly LIG Nex1) to supply new K-SAAM surface-to-air missiles for integration on the RMN's LMS. This earlier agreement will result in the RMN becoming the first export user of the K-SAAM, which has been in service with the Republic of Korea Navy since 2021.
The three LMS are being built by STM Defence in Turkey and are scheduled for delivery to the RMN by the end of 2027.