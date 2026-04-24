Malaysian Defence Ministry orders anti-ship missiles for future surface combatants

The Malaysian Ministry of Defence (MOD) has selected Roketsan for the supply of new Atmaca anti-ship missiles for installation on the littoral mission ships (LMS) slated to enter service with the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN).

The sea-skimming missiles will each have a range of 250 kilometres, a 250kg high-explosive penetrating warhead, and an active radio frequency seeker head.

No details have been provided on the contract value or the number of missiles to be delivered to Malaysia.