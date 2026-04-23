Weaponry

Surface-to-air missiles selected for future Malaysian warships

Rendering of a Royal Malaysian Navy littoral mission ship
Rendering of a Royal Malaysian Navy littoral mission shipSTM Defence
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The Malaysian Ministry of Defence (MOD) has selected defence technology company LIG Defence and Aerospace (LIG D&A; formerly LIG Nex1) for the delivery of new K-SAAM surface-to-air missiles for use by the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN).

The contract is valued at approximately US$94 million and will cover the integration of K-SAAMs into the RMN's three future littoral mission ships, which are under construction at the facilities of Turkish naval shipbuilder STM Defence.

The K-SAAM can be employed against a range of threats such as aircraft and anti-ship missiles.

Each missile will be fitted with a dual-mode seeker head with both imaging infrared and radio frequency guidance to ensure greater accuracy.

The agreement between the MOD and LIG D&A will result in the RMN becoming the first export user of the K-SAAM, which has been in service with the Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN) since 2021.

ROKN ships equipped with K-SAAM include the Daegu-class frigates and the amphibious assault ship ROKS Marado.

Asia
South Korea
Malaysia
Republic of Korea Navy
STM Defence
Royal Malaysian Navy
Daegu class
Littoral mission ship
Malaysian Ministry of Defence
ROKS Marado

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