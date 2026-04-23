Surface-to-air missiles selected for future Malaysian warships

The Malaysian Ministry of Defence (MOD) has selected defence technology company LIG Defence and Aerospace (LIG D&A; formerly LIG Nex1) for the delivery of new K-SAAM surface-to-air missiles for use by the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN).

The contract is valued at approximately US$94 million and will cover the integration of K-SAAMs into the RMN's three future littoral mission ships, which are under construction at the facilities of Turkish naval shipbuilder STM Defence.

The K-SAAM can be employed against a range of threats such as aircraft and anti-ship missiles.