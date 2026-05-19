Malaysia hits Norway with $250m demand after missile sale cancellation

Malaysia's defence minister on Tuesday said a notice has been sent to Norway seeking compensation of more than MYR1 billion ($251.76 million), after Oslo abruptly cancelled export approvals for a naval strike missile system intended for Malaysian combat ships.

Norway has said certain export licences of specific defence technology to Malaysia were revoked due to a shift in in Oslo's export control regulations. The decision caught Malaysia off guard and sparked a diplomatic row, with its Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim calling the move "unilateral and unacceptable".

Defence Minister Mohamad Khaled Nordin said the government would seek compensation for both direct and indirect costs, adding that Malaysia had already paid around €126 million ($146.66 million), or 95 per cent of the contract value, for the missile systems.