Malaysia eyes legal recourse as Norway halts missile exports for naval ships

Malaysia's defence minister said on Thursday the country planned to claim compensation and was considering legal action over Norway's decision to revoke export approvals for a naval strike missile (NSM) system intended for Malaysian combat ships.

In an escalating diplomatic row, Defence Minister Mohamed Khaled Nordin said the government had already paid nearly 95 per cent of the contract value when Norway pulled the approvals in March, just days before the missile systems were due to be delivered.

The defence arm of Norwegian group Kongsberg said in 2018 it had agreed a €124 million ($145.23 million) contract with the Royal Malaysian Navy to supply NSM missiles for six littoral combat ships.