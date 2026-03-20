Latvia to receive new anti-ship missiles under $45m contract

Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace has been awarded a US$45.5 million firm-fixed-price contract from the US Department of Defense for the supply of new anti-ship missiles to the Latvian military.

The foreign military sales contract also includes options for additional missiles. If exercised, the total value of the contract could reach US$56.3 million.

US Naval Sea Systems Command said the acquisition of the naval strike missiles (NSMs) would, "strengthen Latvia’s coastal defense posture and reflect ongoing cooperation between NATO allies."