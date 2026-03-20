Latvia to receive new anti-ship missiles under $45m contract

Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace has been awarded a US$45.5 million firm-fixed-price contract from the US Department of Defense for the supply of new anti-ship missiles to the Latvian military.
The foreign military sales contract also includes options for additional missiles. If exercised, the total value of the contract could reach US$56.3 million.
US Naval Sea Systems Command said the acquisition of the naval strike missiles (NSMs) would, "strengthen Latvia’s coastal defense posture and reflect ongoing cooperation between NATO allies."
All missiles in the firm contract are scheduled to be delivered by July 2030. If all options will be exercised, final delivery will be in November 2031.
Each NSM will be an offensive missile with an imaging infrared seeker and will utilise a semi-armor-piercing warhead optimised for anti-surface warfare. It can be launched from either ships or ground vehicles against a variety of targets on sea and land.
The NSM has been described as a fifth-generation stealth cruise missile. It has been selected by 14 nations including Australia, where it entered service with the Royal Australian Navy in 2024.