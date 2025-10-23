Kongsberg, Thales test naval strike missile from launch vehicle

Kongsberg and Thales have announced the successful live-firing of a naval strike missile (NSM) test munition from a missile launch vehicle in Norway. Both companies said the activity demonstrated the suitability of Thales Australia’s missile launch vehicle as a launch platform for Kongsberg’s NSM.
The test munition, known as a blast test vehicle, comprises the missile’s boost rocket motor and is used to confirm the safe launch of the NSM.
The NSM itself is described as a fifth-generation stealth cruise missile designed for maritime strike and land attack, selected by 14 nations including Australia, where it entered service with the Royal Australian Navy in 2024.
The companies noted that the missile can be launched from ships or trucks as part of the NSM coastal defence system (CDS) without modification.
The Australian configuration of the NSM CDS uses a missile launch vehicle as the platform for a twin-pack NSM launcher. This configuration is similar to the launcher used by the US Marine Corps. The system also includes a fire control centre and missile re-supply vehicle, both utilising the same vehicle platform.
This NSM CDS system will be built in Australia at Kongsberg Defence Australia and Thales Australia’s factories. The NSM missile will soon be manufactured at the Kongsberg missile factory under construction near Newcastle, with deliveries from the site commencing in 2027.
John Fry, Managing Director of Kongsberg Defence Australia, stated the firing provided, “assurance in the launcher’s reliability and performance, and confirming its suitability for Australia and other nations".
Jeff Connolly, CEO of Thales Australia, added that the successful test proves the combination can provide, “a potent land based maritime-strike capability for Australia and our allies".