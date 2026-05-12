US, UK and Australia officials hold talks on Iran and maritime routes

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held separate calls with his Australian and British counterparts on Monday to discuss Iran and the Strait of Hormuz, the State Department said.

Rubio discussed, "Iran and ongoing efforts to restore freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz," the State Department said in separate statements after his calls with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper.

The Iran war has effectively closed the strait and caused the biggest disruption to the energy market in history.