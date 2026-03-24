US to continue Iran strikes, pausing only for energy sites: report

The United States will continue its strikes on Iran, with the pause applying only to attacks on Tehran's energy sites, Semafor reported on Monday, citing a US official, during what President Donald Trump has described as "productive" talks with unidentified Iranian officials.

Earlier on Monday, Trump had postponed for five days a plan to hit Iran's power plants and energy infrastructure. Iran later denied that it had engaged in negotiations with the United States.

"The stop on attacks for five days is only on their energy sites," a US official told Semafor.