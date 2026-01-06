US Republicans confirm no "endless war" looms in Venezuela

President Donald Trump does not plan to occupy or nation-build in Venezuela, Republican US lawmakers said on Monday after attending a briefing by top officials on the administration's policy toward the South American nation.

"We do not have US armed forces in Venezuela, and we are not occupying that country," Republican House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson of Louisiana told reporters after the classified session with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and other senior officials.

"If anybody wants to use the term nation-building, or anything like that, it doesn't look like anything anybody has seen under President Trump," said Representative Brian Mast, the Republican chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.