Security

US Navy: Extent of mine threat in Strait of Hormuz remains unclear

US warship enters the Strait of Hormuz to prepare for mine sweeping operations, April 2026
US warship enters the Strait of Hormuz to prepare for mine sweeping operations, April 2026US Central Command
Published on

The threat posed by mines in parts of the Strait of Hormuz is not fully understood and avoidance of the area by ships should be considered, a US Navy advisory said on Friday.

"Status of TSS mine threat is not fully understood. Consider avoidance of that area," said the advisory sent by the US Navy’s US NCAGS agency to mariners and seen by Reuters.

Also Read
Iranian FM: All ships may now sail through Strait of Hormuz after Lebanon ceasefire reached

The TSS refers to the so-called traffic separation scheme, which was adopted by the ​UN's shipping agency in ⁠1968 with agreement of countries in the region, and created a ship routing system that split sailing corridors through Iranian and Omani waters in the strait.

It was not immediately clear whether the advisory was sent before or after Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said the Strait of Hormuz was open following the agreement of a ceasefire in Lebanon.

(Reporting by Jonathan Saul; Editing by Alison Williams)

MENA
Iran
North America
US Navy
Strait of Hormuz
United States
United States Navy

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Baird Maritime / Work Boat World
www.bairdmaritime.com