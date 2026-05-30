US general meets Cuban military officials at edge of Guantanamo Bay

The top US general overseeing forces in Latin America held a rare meeting on Friday with senior Cuban military officials at the perimeter of US Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, the US military said on Friday, confirming a Reuters story.

US General Francis Donovan, head of US Southern Command, briefly discussed operational security matters with the Cuban delegation, which included Cuban General Roberto Legra Sotolongo, First Deputy Minister of the Chief of the General Staff, US Southern Command said on social media.

"Donovan also led a perimeter security assessment of the naval base and discussed force protection, safety of service members and their families, and operational readiness with base officials," it said.

Donovan's meeting in Cuba is the first in recent memory by a head of Southern Command and comes amid growing concerns in Cuba of a possible US military attack on the Communist-run island.