Communist Cuba threatens "bloodbath" response to any US military intervention

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said on Monday that any US military action against Cuba would lead to a "bloodbath" with incalculable consequences for regional peace and stability.

"Cuba does not represent a threat," Diaz-Canel said in a post on social media.

The comments follow an Axios report published on Sunday, citing classified intelligence, that said Cuba had acquired more than 300 military drones and had discussed plans to use them to attack the US naval base at Guantanamo Bay, US military vessels and Key West, Florida. Cuba said the US was fabricating a case to justify potential military intervention.

On the streets of Havana, some residents said they would resist any attack despite the island's deep economic hardship.