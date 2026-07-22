US capitalises on Pacific missile tension to rebuild Solomon Islands ties

US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau met with Solomon Islands Prime Minister Matthew Wale to discuss deepening ties and signed a letter of intent to return the Peace Corps to the islands after more than 25 years, the State Department said on Tuesday.

The Solomon Islands, located about 1,240 miles (2,000 kilometres) northeast of Australia, is viewed by analysts as having the closest ties among Pacific nations to China, the biggest US strategic rival, after signing a security pact with Beijing in 2022. This prompted concern from the United States, which has sought to bolster its ties in the strategically important region.

The State Department said that during the meeting, which took place on Monday, Landau and Wale discussed initiatives aimed at promoting investment in the Solomons.