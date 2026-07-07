China missile test pushes Solomon Islands closer to Australia as both countries slam move

Australia and the Solomon Islands pledged on Tuesday to deepen bilateral ties and criticised China's test of a ballistic missile fired from a nuclear-powered submarine in the Pacific, a move experts said could sharpen strategic rivalry in the region.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who met Solomon Islands Prime Minister Matthew Wale in Honiara on Tuesday, said Canberra did not want to see actions that could undermine peace and security in the Pacific.

"There is no doubt that this is a provocative act by China, which does destabilise the region," Albanese said during a joint media briefing with Wale after their meeting in the Solomons' capital.