US and Ukraine to discuss ceasefire in Berlin before European summit

Germany will host US and Ukrainian delegations over the weekend for talks on a ceasefire in Ukraine, before a summit with European leaders and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Berlin on Monday, a German official said.

A US official said President Donald Trump's envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner were travelling to Germany for talks involving Ukrainians and Europeans.

The choice to send Witkoff, who has led negotiations with Ukraine and Russia regarding a US peace proposal, appeared to be a signal that Washington saw a chance of progress after nearly four years of war since Russia's 2022 invasion.

The White House had said on Thursday Trump would send an official to talks only if he felt there was enough progress to be made.