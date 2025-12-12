VIDEO | Three Turkish vessels damaged as Russia strikes two Ukrainian ports in Odesa

The attack on Friday came hours after Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told Putin that a limited ceasefire for energy facilities and ports could be beneficial.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy posted photos which showed a large fire burning aboard a ship in the port of Chornomorsk in Odesa region, with firefighters tackling the blaze.

"This proves once again that Russians not only fail to take the current opportunity for diplomacy seriously enough, but also continue the war precisely to destroy normal life in Ukraine," he said. That vessel’s owner, Cenk Shipping, said Cenk T vessel had been subject to attack around 16:00 Ukraine time (14:00 GMT).