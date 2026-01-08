UK's Starmer speaks to Trump on Arctic security and Russia deterrence

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke to US President Donald Trump on Thursday about Euro-Atlantic security and the need to deter an increasingly aggressive Russia in the Arctic region, a Downing Street spokeswoman said.

The deeply unpopular Starmer told Trump that European allies had stepped up in recent months to defend Euro-Atlantic interests but said more could be done to protect the area, she added.

The two leaders spoke on Wednesday about Greenland, joint efforts to intercept the Marinera tanker, progress on Ukraine and the US operation in Venezuela.