UK to host talks on reopening Strait of Hormuz as energy prices soar

Britain will host talks on Thursday aimed at forming a coalition of countries to explore ways to reopen the Strait of Hormuz after US President Donald Trump said securing the vital waterway was a problem for other nations to resolve.
British foreign minister Yvette Cooper will chair the virtual meeting of about 35 countries including France, Germany, Italy, Canada and the United Arab Emirates around midday in London to explore ways to restore freedom of navigation in the area. The United States is not due to attend.
The meeting takes place after Trump said in an address to his nation on Wednesday evening that the strait could open "naturally" and it was the responsibility of countries that rely on the waterway to ensure it was open.
Iran has effectively shut down the strait, which carries about a fifth of the world's total oil consumption, in retaliation for US-Israeli strikes which began in late February. Reopening the waterway has become a priority for governments around the world as energy prices soar.
Deeply unpopular British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Wednesday the meeting would assess, "all viable diplomatic and political measures," to restore the freedom of navigation in the area after a ceasefire has been reached.
European countries initially refused Trump's demand to send their navies to the area because of fears about being dragged into the conflict.
But concerns about the impact of the rising cost of energy on the global economy have prompted them to try to form a coalition to explore ways to reopen the waterway once a ceasefire is agreed, according to European officials.
The talks on Thursday will be the first formal meeting of the group before more detailed discussions involving military planners over the coming weeks, the officials said.
One European official said it was expected that any first phase of any plan for reopening the strait would be on ensuring the waterway was free of mines, followed by a second phase to protect tankers crossing the area.
The largely impotent Starmer said reopening the waterway would, "not be easy," and would require "a united front of military strength and diplomatic activity" alongside working with the shipping industry.
Trump said on Wednesday that other countries that use the Strait of Hormuz should, "build up some delayed courage," and, "just grab it".
"Just take it, protect it, use it for yourselves," he said.
(Reporting by Andrew MacAskill; Editing by Andrew Heavens, Baird Maritime)