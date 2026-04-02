UK to host talks on reopening Strait of Hormuz as energy prices soar

Britain will host talks on Thursday aimed at forming a coalition of countries to explore ways to reopen the Strait of Hormuz after US President Donald Trump said securing the vital waterway was a problem for other nations to resolve.

British foreign minister Yvette Cooper will chair the virtual meeting of about 35 countries including France, Germany, Italy, Canada and the United Arab Emirates around midday in London to explore ways to restore freedom of navigation in the area. The United States is not due to attend.

The meeting takes place after Trump said in an address to his nation on Wednesday evening that the strait could open "naturally" and it was the responsibility of countries that rely on the waterway to ensure it was open.