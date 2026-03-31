Trump to unhelpful allies in Iran war: "Go get your own oil"

President Donald Trump on Tuesday urged countries that did not help in the US-Israeli strikes on Iran to buy American oil and go to the Strait of Hormuz and, "just TAKE it."

Trump singled out Britain and France as unhelpful in the month-long war that has roiled global markets, driven up energy prices and seen Iran effectively close oil tanker traffic through the strait.

"All of those countries that can’t get jet fuel because of the Strait of Hormuz, like the United Kingdom, which refused to get involved in the decapitation of Iran, I have a suggestion for you: Number one, buy from the US, we have plenty, and Number two, build up some delayed courage, go to the strait, and just TAKE IT," Trump said in a social media post.