Tankers

Trump to unhelpful allies in Iran war: "Go get your own oil"

Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81) fires a Tomahawk land attack missile (TLAM) during operations in support of Operation Epic Fury, February 28, 2026
Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81) fires a Tomahawk land attack missile (TLAM) during operations in support of Operation Epic Fury, February 28, 2026US Central Command
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President Donald Trump on Tuesday urged countries that did not help in the US-Israeli strikes on Iran to buy American oil and go to the Strait of Hormuz and, "just TAKE it."

Trump singled out Britain and France as unhelpful in the month-long war that has roiled global markets, driven up energy prices and seen Iran effectively close oil tanker traffic through the strait.

"All of those countries that can’t get jet fuel because of the Strait of Hormuz, like the United Kingdom, which refused to get involved in the decapitation of Iran, I have a suggestion for you: Number one, buy from the US, we have plenty, and Number two, build up some delayed courage, go to the strait, and just TAKE IT," Trump said in a social media post.

"You’ll have to start learning how to fight for yourself, the USA won’t be there to help you anymore, just like you weren’t there for us.

"The hard part is done. Go get your own oil!"

He also criticised France for not letting planes carrying military supplies to Israel fly over French territory.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Susan Heavey; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Louise Heavens)

Europe
United Kingdom
France
MENA
Iran
North America
Israel
Strait of Hormuz
United States
Middle East Conflicts

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