Turkey to stress Black Sea security as "strategic priority" at Ukraine summit

Turkey's foreign minister will stress the "strategic priority" of maintaining security in the Black Sea at a summit on Ukraine in Paris this week, a Turkish Foreign Ministry source said on Monday.

French President Emmanuel Macron convened a meeting of the "coalition of the willing" on Tuesday. The group, led by Britain and France, includes more than 30 nations.

The source said Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan would attend the meeting and would repeat Turkey's position on the need for "results-oriented" steps to end the war.