Trump says it would be smart for Maduro to leave power

Asked if the goal was to force Maduro from power, Trump told reporters: "Well, I think it probably would...that's up to him what he wants to do. I think it'd be smart for him to do that. But again, we're gonna find out."

If he wants to do something, if he plays tough, it'll be the last time he's ever able to play tough," he said.

During the press conference, Trump also took aim at Colombian President Gustavo Petro, who he has also feuded with throughout the year.