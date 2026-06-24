European powers say Chinese actions off Taiwan risk security

Britain, France and Germany raised the alarm on Wednesday over recent Chinese activities off the east coast of Taiwan, where China has mounted coast guard patrols, saying they threaten regional stability and freedom of navigation.

China, which views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, earlier in June sent coast guard ships into the waters off the island's east coast for what it called a "special maritime traffic law-enforcement operation", angering Taipei.

China said the operation was in response to Japan and the Philippines, saying they would begin formal talks on their maritime boundaries, which Beijing viewed as involving Chinese waters off Taiwan.