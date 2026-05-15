Taiwan welcomes steady hand from US during Trump visit to Beijing

Taiwan thanked the US on Friday for expressing its support and commitment to peace and stability and for reaffirming its Taiwan policy has not changed, ahead of the second day of President Donald Trump's state visit to China.

The US is Chinese-claimed Taiwan's most important international backer and is bound by law to provide it with the means to defend itself. China has demanded such arms sales stop.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday confirmed the issue of democratically governed Taiwan had come up in Trump's talks with President Xi Jinping but that US policy towards the island is unchanged.

In a statement released by his ministry, Taiwan Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung thanked the US for repeatedly expressing its support for and emphasis on peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and for reaffirming its Taiwan policy has not changed.