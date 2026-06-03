Taiwan reminds Japan and Philippines to respect its borders in talks

Taiwan has asked that Japan and the Philippines respect its rights and territory when they hold talks on their maritime border, Taipei's foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

Japan and the Philippines said last month they would begin formal talks on delimiting the maritime boundary of the exclusive economic zone and the continental shelf between the two countries, "in accordance with international law".

China, which views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, has condemned the move and this week sent coast guard ships off Taiwan's east coast in response, drawing an angry reaction from Taipei.