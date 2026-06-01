Japan spots PLA Navy launching carrier drills east of Philippines

The Chinese Navy was spotted conducting aircraft carrier drills in the Pacific Ocean east of the Philippines last week, Japan's defence ministry said in a bulletin on Monday.

The Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force confirmed that China's aircraft carrier Liaoning and accompanying vessels were cruising the waters east of the Philippines' Luzon island between May 26 and May 28, said the bulletin, which included a map.

Liaoning-based planes and helicopters conducted roughly 170 take-off and landing drills as the Chinese fleet sailed around the western Pacific Rim, reaching as close as 590 kilometres southeast of Japan's Miyakojima island, the bulletin said.