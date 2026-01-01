Taiwan determined to defend itself after China’s military drills

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te said on Thursday the island is determined to defend its sovereignty and boost its defence in the face of China's increasing expansion. This follows Beijing firing rockets towards the island as part of military drills.

The international community is watching to see whether the Taiwanese people possess the resolve to defend themselves, Lai said in a New Year's speech broadcast live from the presidential office in Taipei.

"As president, my stance has always been clear: to resolutely defend national sovereignty and strengthen national defence," Lai said.

He noted China had targeted Taiwan's newly added combat capabilities as a "hypothetical adversary" in their drills this week.