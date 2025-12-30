FEATURE | China fires rockets and deploys assault ships off Taiwan on day two of its largest-ever war games

China fired rockets into waters off northern and southern Taiwan on Tuesday and deployed new amphibious assault ships alongside bomber aircraft and destroyers on the second day of its most extensive war games, a rehearsal for a blockade of the island.

The Eastern Theatre Command said live-firing would take place until 18:00 (10:00 GMT), affecting the sea and airspace of five locations surrounding Taiwan. It also released a video showing what appeared to be a mobile PCH-191 rocket launcher firing into the sea from an unspecified location in China.

Naval and air force units also simulated strikes on Taiwan maritime and aerial targets as well as anti-submarine operations to the democratically governed island's north and south, the Chinese military said.

Named "Justice Mission 2025", the drills began 11 days after the US announced a record $11.1 billion arms package to Taiwan and are Beijing's largest exercises to date by area and the closest yet to the island.