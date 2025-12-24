Security Vessel News Roundup | December 24 – New US warship classes, Korea-Peru submarine cooperation and more

US President Trump on Monday announced plans for a new "Trump class" of battleships, marking the start of an expanded naval buildup and signaling increased scrutiny of defense contractors over production delays and cost overruns.

Trump said the new battleships would be larger, faster and "100 times more powerful" than any previously built, forming the centerpiece of what he called an expanded "Golden Fleet" aimed at cementing US naval dominance.

The program will begin with two vessels and is expected to grow to between 20 and 25 ships, Trump said. The first of the class will be christened the USS Defiant.