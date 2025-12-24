Security

Security Vessel News Roundup | December 24 – New US warship classes, Korea-Peru submarine cooperation and more

Security Vessel News Roundup | December 24 – New US warship classes, Korea-Peru submarine cooperation and more
Published on

The US Navy has unveiled two new classes of warships including a large vessel classified as a battleship while the Indonesian Navy has taken delivery of a new patrol ship. Japan's newest stealth frigate has been launched for the first time. Lastly, a collaboration will develop a new submarine for the Peruvian Navy.

Indonesian Navy receives new patrol ship from Italian yard

KRI Prabu Siliwangi
KRI Prabu SiliwangiFincantieri

Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri has delivered the multipurpose combat ship KRI Prabu Siliwangi to the Indonesian Navy at its shipyard in Muggiano on December 22, 2025.

The vessel is the second of two units built for Indonesia, following the delivery of the sister ship KRI Brawijaya in July.

Trump unveils "Trump-class" nuclear-armed warships, pressures defense contractors on overruns

Rendering of Trump-class warship USS Defiant
Rendering of Trump-class warship USS DefiantUS Navy

US President Trump on Monday announced plans for a new "Trump class" of battleships, marking the start of an expanded naval buildup and signaling increased scrutiny of defense contractors over production delays and cost overruns.

Trump said the new battleships would be larger, faster and "100 times more powerful" than any previously built, forming the centerpiece of what he called an expanded "Golden Fleet" aimed at cementing US naval dominance.

The program will begin with two vessels and is expected to grow to between 20 and 25 ships, Trump said. The first of the class will be christened the USS Defiant.

12th and final Mogami-class frigate for JMSDF launched in Nagasaki

Launch of Yoshii, the 12th and final Mogami-class frigate ordered by JMSDF
Launch of Yoshii, the 12th and final Mogami-class frigate ordered by JMSDFMitsubishi Heavy Industries

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) held a naming and launching ceremony for the 12th and final Mogami-class frigate, Yoshii, at its Nagasaki Shipyard and Machinery Works on December 22, 2025.

The vessel is the final unit of the initial 12-ship production run ordered by the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF).

South Korean and Peruvian yards to jointly develop submarine for Peruvian Navy

South Korean shipbuilder HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) has signed a contract on December 19 with the Peruvian Navy and state-run shipyard SIMA for the joint development of a new submarine.

The agreement follows a letter of intent signed during the APEC Summit in November. The project, which focuses on submarine design, is scheduled to commence in January 2026 with a duration of 11 months.

US Navy to introduce new class of small surface combatant ships

Rendering of FFX class
Rendering of FFX classUS Navy

The US Navy has announced a plan to introduce the FF(X), a new class of small surface combatant ships. The navy stated this class is designed to be more agile than current platforms and will complement larger multi-mission warships.

The design will be based on the HII Ingalls Shipbuilding Legend-class national security cutter.

Asia
Japan
North America
Italy
US Coast Guard
US Navy
Latin America
Indonesia
South Korea
Huntington Ingalls Industries
Ingalls Shipbuilding
HD Hyundai Heavy Industries
Japan Maritime Self Defence Force
Legend class
National Security Cutter
Fincantieri
Indonesian Navy
Peru
Peruvian Navy
SIMA
Thaon di Revel class
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
Mogami class
United States
KRI Prabu Siliwangi
USS Defiant
Trump class
JS Yoshii

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Baird Maritime / Work Boat World
www.bairdmaritime.com