Security Vessel News Roundup | December 24 – New US warship classes, Korea-Peru submarine cooperation and more

The US Navy has unveiled two new classes of warships including a large vessel classified as a battleship while the Indonesian Navy has taken delivery of a new patrol ship. Japan's newest stealth frigate has been launched for the first time. Lastly, a collaboration will develop a new submarine for the Peruvian Navy.
Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri has delivered the multipurpose combat ship KRI Prabu Siliwangi to the Indonesian Navy at its shipyard in Muggiano on December 22, 2025.
The vessel is the second of two units built for Indonesia, following the delivery of the sister ship KRI Brawijaya in July.
US President Trump on Monday announced plans for a new "Trump class" of battleships, marking the start of an expanded naval buildup and signaling increased scrutiny of defense contractors over production delays and cost overruns.
Trump said the new battleships would be larger, faster and "100 times more powerful" than any previously built, forming the centerpiece of what he called an expanded "Golden Fleet" aimed at cementing US naval dominance.
The program will begin with two vessels and is expected to grow to between 20 and 25 ships, Trump said. The first of the class will be christened the USS Defiant.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) held a naming and launching ceremony for the 12th and final Mogami-class frigate, Yoshii, at its Nagasaki Shipyard and Machinery Works on December 22, 2025.
The vessel is the final unit of the initial 12-ship production run ordered by the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF).
South Korean shipbuilder HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) has signed a contract on December 19 with the Peruvian Navy and state-run shipyard SIMA for the joint development of a new submarine.
The agreement follows a letter of intent signed during the APEC Summit in November. The project, which focuses on submarine design, is scheduled to commence in January 2026 with a duration of 11 months.
The US Navy has announced a plan to introduce the FF(X), a new class of small surface combatant ships. The navy stated this class is designed to be more agile than current platforms and will complement larger multi-mission warships.
The design will be based on the HII Ingalls Shipbuilding Legend-class national security cutter.