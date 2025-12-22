12th and final Mogami-class frigate for JMSDF launched in Nagasaki

The ship is named after the Yoshii River, which flows through the eastern part of Okayama Prefecture. The Yoshii follows the launch of its sister ship, the Tatsuta, in July 2025.

Following the completion of outfitting work on its hull, engines, and weapons systems, the frigate is scheduled for delivery in fiscal year 2026.

The Mogami-class frigates are configured with capabilities similar to the Akizuki-class destroyers but feature smaller crew complements of approximately 90 personnel due to extensive automation. Their primary missions include anti-air, anti-surface, and anti-submarine warfare.