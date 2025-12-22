12th and final Mogami-class frigate for JMSDF launched in Nagasaki

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) held a naming and launching ceremony for the 12th and final Mogami-class frigate, Yoshii, at its Nagasaki Shipyard and Machinery Works on December 22, 2025.
The vessel is the final unit of the initial 12-ship production run ordered by the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF).
The ship is named after the Yoshii River, which flows through the eastern part of Okayama Prefecture. The Yoshii follows the launch of its sister ship, the Tatsuta, in July 2025.
Following the completion of outfitting work on its hull, engines, and weapons systems, the frigate is scheduled for delivery in fiscal year 2026.
The Mogami-class frigates are configured with capabilities similar to the Akizuki-class destroyers but feature smaller crew complements of approximately 90 personnel due to extensive automation. Their primary missions include anti-air, anti-surface, and anti-submarine warfare.
The 3,900-tonne frigates are designed to operate anti-submarine helicopters, rigid inflatable boats, and unmanned surface and underwater vehicles.
MHI is also developing a follow-on programme of 12 upgraded frigates, known as the "New FFM," which will feature enhanced radar and air-defence capabilities to be commissioned starting in 2028.