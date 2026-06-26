OPINION | Washington complicates Europe's push for defence autonomy

Asset withdrawals coming thick and fast

US announcements and actions have come thick and fast throughout the first half of 2026.

According to a leak to the German newspaper Die Welt, the US has already told allies it is now slashing the number of fighter jets it allocates to NATO from 150 to 100, removing eight refuelling tankers, reducing maritime patrol aircraft from 26 to 15 and removing one aircraft carrier battle group and at least one cruise missile submarine.

Questions remain over the future of the US Army’s V Corps, which has had a forward unit based in Poland since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, with the assumption that other elements of that formation would head to Europe in the event of a Russian attack on NATO.

Polish authorities were alarmed by reports that the Pentagon had cancelled plans for the rotational deployment of some 4,000 US troops there, only for Trump in May to say the US would be sending "an additional 5,000 troops".

It was unclear whether there was a connection to the 5,000 troops that the Pentagon on May 1 said it was withdrawing from Germany.

The US also quietly sent a detachment of 15 Abrams tanks to Estonia late last year, a reminder to Moscow that any conventional attack against the Baltic state might draw in the US from the outset.

Speaking at the US Naval War College in May, Pentagon policy chief Elbridge Colby said Washington remained committed to a strategy of “deterrence by denial”, using limited forward US forces, hi-tech systems and the support of allies, which he did not name, as well as the broader threat of the US nuclear deterrent to deter potential enemies from military aggression.

He appeared to be referring to the Pacific and the Persian Gulf as well as Europe.