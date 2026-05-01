OPINION | Communication and military gaps eroding US-European alliance

As America’s European allies digest the diplomatic fallout of their spat with the Trump administration over their inaction on Iran, the US Army in Europe has kept pushing forward with its training programme for the year in several nervous nations on NATO’s eastern flank.

The next phase of activity, known by the US military as Exercise Sword 26, sees more than 15,000 NATO personnel – more than a third of them American – engage in activities ranging from cyber drills to armoured and infantry attacks from the Nordic region to the Black Sea.

Yet plenty of European states are reappraising the US as a partner, alarmed by leaks and briefings from within the Trump administration that have suggested punishing allies on the continent for perceived disloyalty.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz responded by saying Washington had been “humiliated” by its failure to bring Iran to heel, telling school students the administration had entered the conflict without a plan and was now unable to extricate itself.

On Wednesday, Trump posted that Washington was, “studying and reviewing,” reducing its troop contingent in Germany – although whether such forces might return to the US or be moved to eastern Europe was initially unclear.