Germany's Merz says Iran is making US officials travel for nothing in talks

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Monday Iran's leadership was humiliating the United States and getting US officials to travel to Pakistan and then leave without results, in an unusually abrupt rebuke over the conflict.

Merz also said he did not see what exit strategy the US was pursuing in the Iran war — comments that underlined deep divisions between Washington and its dependent European NATO allies, which had already been festering over Ukraine and other issues.

"The Iranians are obviously very skilled at negotiating, or rather, very skilful at not negotiating, letting the Americans travel to Islamabad and then leave again without any result," he said during a talk to students in the town of Marsberg.