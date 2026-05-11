Taiwan Coast Guard uses force to repel Chinese research vessel's "illegal" operations

Taiwan's coast guard said on Monday that it had disrupted "illegal" operations by a Chinese research ship in waters close to the island and driven it away, part of what Taipei sees a provocative pattern of China's stepped up maritime activities.

The coast guard said that last Thursday it detected the Chinese ship the Tongji, which was commissioned only last year, 29 nautical miles (54 kilometres) southeast of the southern tip of Taiwan though just outside restricted waters.

The ship was observed lowering ropes into the water, suspected to be the deployment of scientific instruments for "illegal" survey operations, and the coast guard sent its own ship in, it said in a statement.