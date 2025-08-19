VESSEL REVIEW | Tongji – Chinese research vessel with secondary offshore engineering support role

China's state-owned Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding recently handed over a new ocean research vessel to Tongji University based in Shanghai.

The 2,000-ton vessel, also named Tongji, was designed by the China Ship Development and Design Centre, Huangpu Wenchong's sister company under China State Shipbuilding Corporation.

The vessel was built to be used in a number of scientific fields such as marine geology, chemistry, biology, and archaeological research. In addition to sailing on scientific expeditions, the vessel will also be used to support offshore engineering activities such as fault detection, submarine cable route surveys, and offshore wind farm surveys.