VESSEL REVIEW | Tongji – Chinese research vessel with secondary offshore engineering support role
China's state-owned Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding recently handed over a new ocean research vessel to Tongji University based in Shanghai.
The 2,000-ton vessel, also named Tongji, was designed by the China Ship Development and Design Centre, Huangpu Wenchong's sister company under China State Shipbuilding Corporation.
The vessel was built to be used in a number of scientific fields such as marine geology, chemistry, biology, and archaeological research. In addition to sailing on scientific expeditions, the vessel will also be used to support offshore engineering activities such as fault detection, submarine cable route surveys, and offshore wind farm surveys.
Hybrid propulsion suitable for long-endurance operations
Tongji has a length of 81.5 metres (267 feet), a beam of 15 metres (49 feet), a depth of 6.9 metres (23 feet), a displacement of 3,000 tons, and space for 15 crewmembers and up to 30 other personnel. The vessel was designed to be capable of all-weather operation,
The hybrid electric propulsion system includes a lithium iron phosphate battery pack and has peak shaving and energy recovery capabilities. The propulsion, which is suitable for unlimited navigation except in ice areas, can deliver a maximum speed of 16 knots and a range of 8,000 nautical miles.
The propulsion will also enable the vessel to stay out at sea for 35 days.
Built-in and on-deck laboratory space
The vessel also has space for containerised laboratories and facilities for storage, deployment and recovery of remotely operated vehicles and unmanned surface vehicles as well as mobile and fixed observation nodes. The laboratories cover a total area of 320 square metres (3,400 square feet) while the open deck has an area of 460 square metres (5,000 square feet).
Designed to serve as a “campus at sea,” Tongji will also regularly embark students, thus giving them the opportunity to directly participate in onboard research activities such as marine geological exploration, marine ecological sampling, and equipment testing.
Fitted with autonomous navigation systems
When sailing in open water, the vessel can use its autonomous navigation system, gain insight into the water situation with the help of advanced perception sensors, obtain various navigational environment information, and process this information to form decision-making actions.
The vessel can also autonomously avoid collisions and manoeuvre automatically according to the degree of risk encountered, thus reducing the workload on the crew as well as the risk of accidents caused by human error. It can also achieve real-time information sharing and precise control between ship and shore through the use of advanced sensors, communication networks, and AI algorithms.
Laid out for enhanced comfort
Shoreside operators can utilise the vessel's 5G and other high-speed communication networks to remotely control the navigation direction, speed, rudder angle and other parameters, and to issue accurate instructions to ensure that the vessel sails safely and remains stable.
Other onboard facilities include crew cabins, fitness areas, conference rooms, a mess, and lounges. The interior compartments are built according to hotel-style standards, with large spaces and allowing as much natural light as possible into the otherwise closed environment.
The entire vessel is fitted with high-efficiency sound insulation materials and vibration dampening systems that can significantly reduce the impact of engine room noise. In the working spaces, the temperature, humidity, and lighting brightness can be automatically adjusted to ensure a more comfortable environment.
Tongji was built in compliance with China Classification Society's "I-ship" intelligent ship requirements including those for shore-based remote control, open water autonomous navigation, intelligent energy efficiency management and intelligent integration platform.