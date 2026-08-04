Spain's Guardia Civil police welcomes seventh interceptor boat in series

Spain's Guardia Civil police force has taken delivery of a new interceptor boat built by local company Aister.
Río Odiel is the seventh interceptor in a series of eight boats that were designed and built to replace the Guardia Civil's earlier FRP-hulled patrol vessels. Although all eight boats in the series were built with similar configurations, a number of improvements have been implemented with each new boat over the delivery period, which commenced in 2023.
The newbuild has an LOA of 17.7 metres, a beam of 4.5 metres, a depth of 2.4 metres, a displacement of 26 tons, and space for up to four crewmembers.
Navigation can be done through the main helm station or through the flybridge. The latter can be used during days of clear weather or for situations requiring unobstructed 360-degree visibility.
The propulsion setup consists of two MAN D2862LE463 inboard diesel engines driving Hamilton HTX42 waterjets via ZF 3055 gearboxes. This configuration can deliver speeds of up to 60 knots.
The electronics suite includes a Furuno package consisting of a FAR-2228 radar, a TZTouch plotter, and a DGPS. The other electronics are a Simrad autopilot, a Saab AIS transponder, Inmarsat equipment, VHF transceivers, CCTV cameras, an EPIRB, and a SART.