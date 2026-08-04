Spain's Guardia Civil police welcomes seventh interceptor boat in series

Spain's Guardia Civil police force has taken delivery of a new interceptor boat built by local company Aister.

Río Odiel is the seventh interceptor in a series of eight boats that were designed and built to replace the Guardia Civil's earlier FRP-hulled patrol vessels. Although all eight boats in the series were built with similar configurations, a number of improvements have been implemented with each new boat over the delivery period, which commenced in 2023.

The newbuild has an LOA of 17.7 metres, a beam of 4.5 metres, a depth of 2.4 metres, a displacement of 26 tons, and space for up to four crewmembers.