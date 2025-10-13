VESSEL REVIEW | Rio Iro & Rio Guadalmedina – Spain's Guardia Civil police adds interceptor pair to Strait of Gibraltar patrol fleet

Spain’s Guardia Civil national police force has taken delivery of two new fast patrol boats in a series built by local shipyard Aister.

Rio Iro and Rio Guadalmedina belong to a series of eight aluminium boats ordered by the Guardia Civil to replace the earlier FRP-hulled patrol vessels in its Maritime Service (SEMAR). The newer vessels will be operated by SEMAR primarily in the Strait of Gibraltar off the provinces of Cadiz and Huelva on Spain’s southern coast.

Although all eight boats in the series were built with similar configurations, a number of improvements have been implemented with each new boat over the delivery period, which commenced in 2023. Modifications cover the bow railings, the ventilation equipment, the mounting of the lifting eyes, making the radar arch removable, and repositioning of the outdoor emergency battery inside the wheelhouse to protect it from the elements.

“It is a genuine step-change in high-speed aluminium interceptors,” Javier Rasilla, Managing Director of Aister, told Baird Maritime. “They are purpose-designed, waterjet-propelled patrol boats that exceed 60 knots, combining exceptional acceleration with very agile high-speed handling.