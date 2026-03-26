AWARDS 2025 | Best Interceptor – Rio Guadalmedina – Aister

This high-performance aluminium interceptor for Spain's Guardia Civil Maritime Service fleet was designed specifically for rapid-response patrols in the busy Strait of Gibraltar off Cadiz and Huelva provinces.

Part of an eight-vessel series, Rio Guadalmedina offers exceptional speed and agility, with a maximum speed of over 60 knots, the ability to stop in roughly two boat lengths, and to turn around in less than two lengths, all while maintaining stability.

The hull is optimised for extreme acceleration without sacrificing safety, habitability, or longevity, and was designed for over 20 years of service and with ramming resistance.

This interceptor excels at chasing criminal and other adversarial craft in anti-drug, border control, and surveillance missions, combining performance with practical, durable design.