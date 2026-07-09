Philippines dismisses "ludicrous" Chinese claims over Batanes

The defence minister of the Philippines on Thursday rejected as "baseless" and "ludicrous" assertions by Chinese scholars that its northernmost island-chain province belongs to Beijing, calling the claim concerning and worthy of challenge.

Chinese state-run news site GDToday reported on July 2 that scholars from institutions including Nanjing University argued at a June 30 symposium that Batanes was a natural extension of Taiwan and therefore belonged to China.

Beijing has not formally endorsed that position.

The assertions may add a new dimension to long-running tensions between Manila and Beijing, which are already embroiled in multiple disputes over islands and features in the South China Sea.