Washington builder delivers small response boat demonstrator to US Coast Guard

Safe Boats International of Bremerton, Washington, has handed over a new response boat to the US Coast Guard.

Safe Boats had been selected as one of four companies that will each build a response boat–small (RB-S) demonstrator vessel for the coast guard. Through this competitive demonstrator program, the coast guard will evaluate multiple vessel designs to inform future procurement decisions.

Safe Boats said the RB-S platform will serve as a critical asset across a wide range of coast guard missions including search and rescue, law enforcement, ports and waterways security, and maritime response operations.