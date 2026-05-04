Washington builder delivers small response boat demonstrator to US Coast Guard

Safe Boats International of Bremerton, Washington, has handed over a new response boat to the US Coast Guard.
Safe Boats had been selected as one of four companies that will each build a response boat–small (RB-S) demonstrator vessel for the coast guard. Through this competitive demonstrator program, the coast guard will evaluate multiple vessel designs to inform future procurement decisions.
Safe Boats said the RB-S platform will serve as a critical asset across a wide range of coast guard missions including search and rescue, law enforcement, ports and waterways security, and maritime response operations.
The Safe Boats' 32- by 8.5-foot (9.8- by 2.6-metre) RB-S demonstrator is powered by two Mercury Verado 300hp (220kW) outboard engines that can deliver a top speed of at least 40 knots. Bow and stern weapons mounts will be available for two 7.62mm machine guns.
The demonstrator features a full foam collar system constructed from closed-cell polyethylene foam encapsulated in a durable polyurethane membrane, eliminating the need for inflation, reducing maintenance, and enhancing long-term reliability. Safe Boats said that, beyond durability, the collar plays a critical role in vessel stability, performance, and crew safety in dynamic maritime environments.
Additional innovations include enhanced performance fins for increased lift and superior cornering, as well as a stepped transom hull design that allows the outboards to be mounted higher, thereby reducing drag and increasing speed and fuel efficiency. A “speed shoe” integrated into the keel further enhances hydrodynamic efficiency.