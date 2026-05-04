Coast Guard

Washington builder delivers small response boat demonstrator to US Coast Guard

Response boat–small demonstrator built for the US Coast Guard by Safe Boats International
Response boat–small demonstrator built for the US Coast Guard by Safe Boats InternationalSafe Boats International
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Safe Boats International of Bremerton, Washington, has handed over a new response boat to the US Coast Guard.

Safe Boats had been selected as one of four companies that will each build a response boat–small (RB-S) demonstrator vessel for the coast guard. Through this competitive demonstrator program, the coast guard will evaluate multiple vessel designs to inform future procurement decisions.

Safe Boats said the RB-S platform will serve as a critical asset across a wide range of coast guard missions including search and rescue, law enforcement, ports and waterways security, and maritime response operations.

The Safe Boats' 32- by 8.5-foot (9.8- by 2.6-metre) RB-S demonstrator is powered by two Mercury Verado 300hp (220kW) outboard engines that can deliver a top speed of at least 40 knots. Bow and stern weapons mounts will be available for two 7.62mm machine guns.

The demonstrator features a full foam collar system constructed from closed-cell polyethylene foam encapsulated in a durable polyurethane membrane, eliminating the need for inflation, reducing maintenance, and enhancing long-term reliability. Safe Boats said that, beyond durability, the collar plays a critical role in vessel stability, performance, and crew safety in dynamic maritime environments.

Additional innovations include enhanced performance fins for increased lift and superior cornering, as well as a stepped transom hull design that allows the outboards to be mounted higher, thereby reducing drag and increasing speed and fuel efficiency. A “speed shoe” integrated into the keel further enhances hydrodynamic efficiency.

North America
US Coast Guard
Washington State
SAFE Boats International
Response Boat Small
United States
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Baird Maritime / Work Boat World
www.bairdmaritime.com