US Coast Guard's total cocaine seizures reach 75,000 pounds under Operation Pacific Viper

The US Coast Guard has seized more than 75,000 pounds (34,000 kg) of cocaine in the Eastern Pacific Ocean since launching Operation Pacific Viper in early August 2025, averaging over 1,800 pounds (820 kg) interdicted daily, the coast guard said earlier this week.
These drug seizures, and the apprehension of 59 individuals suspected of narco-trafficking, were the result of more than 20 interdictions since August 8.
The coast guard had earlier said that 40,000 pounds (18,000 kg) of cocaine had already been seized within the first 30 days since Operation Pacific Viper began.
The coast guard said that, through Operation Pacific Viper, it is accelerating counter-drug operations in the Eastern Pacific Ocean, where significant transport of illicit narcotics continues from South America.
In coordination with international and interagency partners, the coast guard is deploying additional assets — including cutters, aircraft and tactical teams — to interdict, seize and disrupt transshipments of cocaine and other bulk illicit drugs.
