US Coast Guard's total cocaine seizures reach 75,000 pounds under Operation Pacific Viper

The US Coast Guard has seized more than 75,000 pounds (34,000 kg) of cocaine in the Eastern Pacific Ocean since launching Operation Pacific Viper in early August 2025, averaging over 1,800 pounds (820 kg) interdicted daily, the coast guard said earlier this week.

These drug seizures, and the apprehension of 59 individuals suspected of narco-trafficking, were the result of more than 20 interdictions since August 8.