US Coast Guard seizes 40,000 pounds of cocaine in 14 interdictions in Eastern Pacific
The US Coast Guard said recently that it has seized more than 40,000 pounds (18,000 kg) of cocaine in the Eastern Pacific Ocean since launching Operation Pacific Viper in early August 2025, averaging over 1,600 pounds (730 kg) interdicted daily.
These drug seizures, and the apprehension of 36 suspected drug smugglers, were the result of 14 interdictions conducted since August 8.
The coast guard said that, through Operation Pacific Viper, it is accelerating counter-drug operations in the Eastern Pacific Ocean, where significant transport of illicit narcotics continues from South America.
In coordination with international and interagency partners, the coast guard is deploying additional assets — including cutters, aircraft and tactical teams — to interdict, seize and disrupt transshipments of cocaine and other bulk illicit drugs.
Reflecting the early success of Operation Pacific Viper, the Legend-class cutter USCGC Hamilton recently offloaded 76,140 pounds (34,540 kg) of illicit drugs, including 61,740 pounds (28,000 kg) of cocaine and 14,400 pounds (6,530 kg) of marijuana, in Port Everglades, Florida.
The coast guard this was the largest offload in its history, resulting from 19 interdictions in international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean and the Caribbean Sea.