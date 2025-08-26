US Coast Guard offloads over $470m in illegal narcotics seized in Eastern Pacific, Caribbean
The US Coast Guard offloaded 76,140 pounds (34,540 kg) of illicit narcotics, valued at US$473 million, marking the largest quantity of drugs offloaded in coast guard history, in Port Everglades on Monday, August 25.
The crew of the Legend-class cutter USCGC Hamilton offloaded approximately 61,740 pounds (28,000 kg) of cocaine and approximately 14,400 pounds (6,530 kg) of marijuana.
The coast guard said the combined illegal narcotics offload prevented the maritime flow of approximately 23 million potential lethal doses from reaching the United States.
The seized contraband was the result of 19 interdictions in international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean and Caribbean Sea.
In addition to Hamilton, the assets and crews involved in the interdiction operations include; the Legend-class cutter USCGC Vigilant; the Reliance-class medium endurance cutter USCGC Diligence; two coast guard tactical law enforcement teams; Coast Guard Helicopter Interdiction Tactical Squadron Jacksonville; the US Navy littoral combat ship USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul and guided-missile destroyer USS Cole; the Royal Netherlands Navy patrol vessel HNLMS Friesland; and US Customs and Border Protection's Air and Marine Operations aircrews.