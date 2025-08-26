US Coast Guard offloads over $470m in illegal narcotics seized in Eastern Pacific, Caribbean

The US Coast Guard offloaded 76,140 pounds (34,540 kg) of illicit narcotics, valued at US$473 million, marking the largest quantity of drugs offloaded in coast guard history, in Port Everglades on Monday, August 25.

The crew of the Legend-class cutter USCGC Hamilton offloaded approximately 61,740 pounds (28,000 kg) of cocaine and approximately 14,400 pounds (6,530 kg) of marijuana.

The coast guard said the combined illegal narcotics offload prevented the maritime flow of approximately 23 million potential lethal doses from reaching the United States.