Bales containing the seized narcotics sit on the aft flight deck of the Legend-class cutter USCGC Hamilton, August 25, 2025.
Bales containing the seized narcotics sit on the aft flight deck of the Legend-class cutter USCGC Hamilton, August 25, 2025.US Coast Guard
Coast Guard

US Coast Guard offloads over $470m in illegal narcotics seized in Eastern Pacific, Caribbean

Published on

The US Coast Guard offloaded 76,140 pounds (34,540 kg) of illicit narcotics, valued at US$473 million, marking the largest quantity of drugs offloaded in coast guard history, in Port Everglades on Monday, August 25.

The crew of the Legend-class cutter USCGC Hamilton offloaded approximately 61,740 pounds (28,000 kg) of cocaine and approximately 14,400 pounds (6,530 kg) of marijuana.

The coast guard said the combined illegal narcotics offload prevented the maritime flow of approximately 23 million potential lethal doses from reaching the United States.

The seized contraband was the result of 19 interdictions in international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean and Caribbean Sea.

In addition to Hamilton, the assets and crews involved in the interdiction operations include; the Legend-class cutter USCGC Vigilant; the Reliance-class medium endurance cutter USCGC Diligence; two coast guard tactical law enforcement teams; Coast Guard Helicopter Interdiction Tactical Squadron Jacksonville; the US Navy littoral combat ship USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul and guided-missile destroyer USS Cole; the Royal Netherlands Navy patrol vessel HNLMS Friesland; and US Customs and Border Protection's Air and Marine Operations aircrews.

North America
Florida
Port Everglades
US Coast Guard
US Navy
Pacific Ocean
drugs
Legend class
USCGC Hamilton
Littoral Combat Ship
Royal Netherlands Navy
Caribbean Sea
Arleigh Burke class
Freedom class
USS Cole
USS Minneapolis Saint Paul
Medium Endurance Cutter
Reliance class
USCGC Vigilant
United States
HNLMS Friesland
USCGC Diligence
logo
Baird Maritime / Work Boat World
www.bairdmaritime.com